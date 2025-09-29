Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $325,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,886,195.50. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total value of $342,370.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.83, for a total value of $353,962.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total value of $365,792.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $300,020.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.70, for a total value of $300,580.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total value of $296,254.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $297,416.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total value of $315,056.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $313,250.00.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $231.30. The stock had a trading volume of 631,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,194. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.03. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 289.12 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 720,322 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3,636.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 731,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,224,000 after buying an additional 711,893 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 240.0% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,382,000 after buying an additional 589,424 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

