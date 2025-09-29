Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $325,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,886,195.50. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total value of $342,370.00.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79.
- On Monday, September 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.83, for a total value of $353,962.00.
- On Monday, September 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total value of $365,792.00.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $300,020.00.
- On Monday, August 25th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.70, for a total value of $300,580.00.
- On Monday, August 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total value of $296,254.00.
- On Monday, August 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $297,416.00.
- On Monday, August 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total value of $315,056.00.
- On Monday, July 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $313,250.00.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $231.30. The stock had a trading volume of 631,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,194. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.03. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 289.12 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 720,322 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3,636.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 731,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,224,000 after buying an additional 711,893 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 240.0% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,382,000 after buying an additional 589,424 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
