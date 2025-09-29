Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $1,493,508.24 in Stock

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David Hardie sold 77,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,493,508.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,955.24. This represents a 46.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HNRG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 794,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,022. The company has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Hallador Energy Company has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1,391.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

