Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $1,493,508.24 in Stock

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David Hardie sold 77,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,493,508.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,955.24. This represents a 46.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hallador Energy Price Performance
HNRG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 794,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,022. The company has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Hallador Energy Company has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
HNRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
