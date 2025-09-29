Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.53, for a total value of $3,665,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 391,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,474,503.20. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Up 6.0%

NYSE:CVNA traded up $22.11 on Monday, hitting $391.40. 3,930,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,266. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.54. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

