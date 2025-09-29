Insider Buying: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) COO Buys 370,000 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 370,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,501,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,062.30. The trade was a 17.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.64. 3,354,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $166.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.5%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSEC

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Prospect Capital by 38.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 844,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Prospect Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.