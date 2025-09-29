Vanessa Allen Sutherland Sells 4,393 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Phillips 66 by 23.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

