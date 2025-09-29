Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe Purchases 4,260 Shares

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $51,801.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 407,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,230.08. This represents a 1.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.2%

DX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. 3,961,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,829. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 261.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jones Trading boosted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dynex Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 271.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 89.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.