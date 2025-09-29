Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Sells $127,508.94 in Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $127,508.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,669,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,155,379.86. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

On Monday, September 29th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00.

On Friday, September 26th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $129,250.00.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of EPSN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 242,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,175. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.12. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Epsilon Energy Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Epsilon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPSN

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.