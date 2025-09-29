Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 2,298,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,810,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Kohl’s Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.