Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.74), with a volume of 312322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.73).
Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £73.50 million, a P/E ratio of 391.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.20.
About Marwyn Value Investors
Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marwyn Value Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.