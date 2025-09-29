Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.74), with a volume of 312322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.73).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £73.50 million, a P/E ratio of 391.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.20.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

