Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.38) and last traded at GBX 690 ($9.25), with a volume of 81723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671 ($9.00).

Keystone Law Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £218.85 million, a PE ratio of 2,593.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 608.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 579.61.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 17.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keystone Law Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keystone Law Group plc will post 22.8524455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.