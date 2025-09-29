SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,062,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 325,896 shares.The stock last traded at $48.22 and had previously closed at $48.21.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

