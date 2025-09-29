Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 29296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Perseus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.