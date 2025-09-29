Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 450,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,298,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.53 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $59,680.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,992,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after acquiring an additional 58,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,310,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 449,377 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,251,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 437,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 230,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

