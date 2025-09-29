Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 355770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

