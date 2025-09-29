Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04), with a volume of 26246799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.64 ($0.04).

Surface Transforms Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.97 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surface Transforms had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 250.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Surface Transforms Plc will post 0.0144785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

