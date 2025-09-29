Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.70 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 83.30 ($1.12), with a volume of 573580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.90 ($1.07).

ECOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Monday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecora Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 135.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The stock has a market cap of £207.46 million, a PE ratio of -694.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

