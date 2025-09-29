Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 334013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Honey Badger Silver Trading Up 5.8%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.02.
About Honey Badger Silver
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
