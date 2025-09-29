Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4.29 ($0.06), with a volume of 991159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 price target on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2,042.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savannah Resources will post 3.3898305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

