Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4.29 ($0.06), with a volume of 991159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.06).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 price target on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8.
Read Our Latest Report on Savannah Resources
Savannah Resources Stock Up 2.1%
Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savannah Resources will post 3.3898305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Savannah Resources Company Profile
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Savannah Resources
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.