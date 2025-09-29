Billington (LON:BILN) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 322.40 ($4.32), with a volume of 36628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.83. The stock has a market cap of £40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

