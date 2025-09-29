Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 113155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Dundee Trading Up 4.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.65.

About Dundee

Dundee Corp is a public Canadian independent holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

