Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 67550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vulcan Minerals
Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.
