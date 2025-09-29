Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 15.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 103,915,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 45,892,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 15.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 6.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $478,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,755,789 shares in the company, valued at $65,275,612.82. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,327.66. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,548. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

