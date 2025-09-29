Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 1355830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Silver Exploration
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.