Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.290-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$256.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.5 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.560 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.61. 3,016,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%.The company had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Krall acquired 5,125 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,401. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,710 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,053.12. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 241,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Progress Software by 640.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 155,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 134,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,337,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

