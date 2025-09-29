Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%.
Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.33. 1,356,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 124.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
