Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:VGRO)

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1812 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.65. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 1-year low of C$33.23 and a 1-year high of C$42.45.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide long-term capital growth. Fund investing in equity and fixed income securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.