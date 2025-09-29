Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:VGRO)

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1812 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.65. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 1-year low of C$33.23 and a 1-year high of C$42.45.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Company Profile
