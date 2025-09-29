Regal Partners (ASX:RPL) Insider Sells A$2,872,000.00 in Stock

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Brendan O’Connor sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.87, for a total transaction of A$2,872,000.00.

Brendan O’Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Brendan O’Connor sold 50,500 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.85, for a total transaction of A$144,127.00.

On Thursday, September 25th, Brendan O’Connor sold 50,000 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.95, for a total transaction of A$147,450.00.

Regal Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Regal Partners Cuts Dividend

Regal Partners Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 214.0%. Regal Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

