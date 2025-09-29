ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 14.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.33 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12). 12,629,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 8,586,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.45 ($0.14).
ImmuPharma Stock Down 14.4%
The firm has a market cap of £44.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,005.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.54.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Research analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
