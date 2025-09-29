Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 45.5% – Should You Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 931,295,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 639% from the average session volume of 125,970,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Up 45.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £961,594.08, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.