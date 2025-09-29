Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Up 54.5% – Still a Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 54.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 4,927,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,214% from the average daily volume of 375,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Up 90.9%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.68.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

