Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a sell rating. The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.15. 148,734,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,103% from the average session volume of 12,367,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Datavault AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,117,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,066. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 94.61% and a negative net margin of 1,309.82%.The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

