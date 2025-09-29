Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,325,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 226,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

