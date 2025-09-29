Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 159.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

