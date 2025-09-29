Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42, RTT News reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.67. 2,795,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

