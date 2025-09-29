PAGEGROUP (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) versus Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Head to Head Survey

PAGEGROUP (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PAGEGROUP and Franklin Covey”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAGEGROUP $2.22 billion 0.52 $36.35 million N/A N/A Franklin Covey $287.23 million 0.87 $23.40 million $0.79 24.96

PAGEGROUP has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey.

Profitability

This table compares PAGEGROUP and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAGEGROUP N/A N/A N/A Franklin Covey 3.81% 19.08% 6.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PAGEGROUP and Franklin Covey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAGEGROUP 0 2 0 1 2.67 Franklin Covey 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franklin Covey has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.94%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than PAGEGROUP.

Risk and Volatility

PAGEGROUP has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Covey beats PAGEGROUP on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAGEGROUP

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

