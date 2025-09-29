Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) and TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) Head-To-Head Comparison

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TNL Mediagene and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNL Mediagene N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. -2.19% -7.47% -4.37%

Risk and Volatility

TNL Mediagene has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

56.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of TNL Mediagene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TNL Mediagene and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNL Mediagene 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 0 0.00

TNL Mediagene currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,188.19%. Given TNL Mediagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TNL Mediagene is more favorable than Stran & Company, Inc..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TNL Mediagene and Stran & Company, Inc.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNL Mediagene $48.49 million 0.15 -$85.00 million N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $82.65 million 0.35 -$4.14 million ($0.13) -12.15

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TNL Mediagene.

About TNL Mediagene

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

