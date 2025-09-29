Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 95,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 341,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $693.09 million, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $246,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,460.48. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 21,137 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $317,266.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,224.66. This trade represents a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,923 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,824 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

