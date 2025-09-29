StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 34.6% – What’s Next?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 34.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 286,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 64,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

