Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 21.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) rose 21.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.25. Approximately 2,567,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 577,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.65. The stock has a market cap of C$487.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

