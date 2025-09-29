SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.93. SoftwareOne shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 179 shares.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

