Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.60 and last traded at $107.58, with a volume of 255897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Get Life360 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIF

Life360 Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 330.42 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Goines sold 20,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,047.83. This trade represents a 21.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $1,472,670.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,172.60. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,839,007.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Life360 by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Life360 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Life360 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.