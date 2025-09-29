Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) and AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR) Critical Contrast

AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR – Get Free Report) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AirTrona International and Donaldson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Donaldson $3.69 billion 2.56 $367.00 million $3.05 26.64

Analyst Ratings

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than AirTrona International.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AirTrona International and Donaldson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirTrona International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Donaldson 1 1 1 0 2.00

Donaldson has a consensus target price of $80.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given AirTrona International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AirTrona International is more favorable than Donaldson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Donaldson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AirTrona International and Donaldson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A Donaldson 9.94% 29.50% 14.79%

Summary

Donaldson beats AirTrona International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirTrona International

AirTrona International Inc. provides various commercial and industrial Ozone generators for a range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Stoney Creek, Canada.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, and OEM dealer networks. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air and industrial gasses purification systems; and hydraulic and lubricated rotating equipment applications, as well as gas and liquid filtration for industrial processes. This segment sells its products to various distributors, OEMs, and end-users. Its Life Sciences segment provides micro-environment gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; bioprocessing equipment, that includes bioreactors and fermenters; and bioprocessing consumables, such as chromatography devices, reagents and filters, and polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, as well as specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, battery systems, and powertrain components to OEMs and various end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

