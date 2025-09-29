Robot Consulting (NASDAQ:LAWR) versus Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Head-To-Head Survey

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) and Robot Consulting (NASDAQ:LAWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Commerce.com and Robot Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Commerce.com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 1 2 3 0 2.33 Robot Consulting 0 0 0 0 0.00

Commerce.com presently has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 65.68%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than Robot Consulting.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -5.37% -25.13% -2.77% Robot Consulting N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce.com and Robot Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Commerce.com and Robot Consulting”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $332.93 million 1.23 -$27.03 million ($0.22) -23.09 Robot Consulting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Robot Consulting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commerce.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commerce.com beats Robot Consulting on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce.com

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Robot Consulting

(Get Free Report)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.