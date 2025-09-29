dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNTL. Desjardins downgraded shares of dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital downgraded shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

DNTL traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.86. 1,060,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,063. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s payout ratio is -21.74%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

