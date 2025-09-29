Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 45.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 4,271,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,056% from the average daily volume of 369,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

