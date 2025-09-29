NIKE’s (NKE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,861,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,047,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

