Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 336,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 89,299 shares.The stock last traded at $35.30 and had previously closed at $35.32.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 429,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

