Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 2374129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,521.54. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,585.30. This represents a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,964,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,510,000 after buying an additional 212,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,094,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,703,000 after buying an additional 1,395,030 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Macy’s by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,627,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after buying an additional 4,920,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,395,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after buying an additional 876,606 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

