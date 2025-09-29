5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. 5N Plus had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

