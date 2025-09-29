StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 26.9% – Time to Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 172,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 63,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
StrikePoint Gold Trading Up 30.8%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.23.
About StrikePoint Gold
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StrikePoint Gold
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.